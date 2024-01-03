Milford Center Fairbanks earned a convincing 65-40 win over Springfield Greenon in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last time Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Greenon played in a 61-47 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Springfield Greenon faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Bellefontaine Logan on Dec. 28 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

