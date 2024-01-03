Woodsfield Monroe Central handed Shadyside a tough 53-37 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 21-5 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.

The Seminoles registered a 35-11 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Woodsfield Monroe Central breathed fire to a 50-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 15-3 advantage in the final quarter.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Shadyside played in a 65-63 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Shadyside took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 27 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

