Ravenna finally found a way to top Garrettsville Garfield 69-65 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Ravenna faced off on Jan. 19, 2022 at Ravenna High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Ravenna took on Ravenna Southeast on Dec. 29 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

