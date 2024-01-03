Toledo Central Catholic posted a narrow 52-50 win over Gates Mills Gilmour in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 2.

Toledo Central Catholic opened with a 16-7 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour through the first quarter.

The Lancers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 26-25.

Toledo Central Catholic jumped to a 39-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Irish maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Toledo Central Catholic faced off on March 10, 2022 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Euclid.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.