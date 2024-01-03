Auburn Lakewood Park topped Montpelier 56-51 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

Montpelier started on steady ground by forging a 14-4 lead over Auburn Lakewood Park at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers and the Locomotives dueled to a draw at 26-26 with the third quarter looming.

The scoreboard showed Montpelier with a 40-36 lead over Auburn Lakewood Park heading into the third quarter.

The Panthers pulled off a stirring 20-11 fourth quarter to trip the Locomotives.

Last season, Montpelier and Auburn Lakewood Park squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Auburn Lakewood Park Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Montpelier faced off against Stryker.

