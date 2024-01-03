Larry E. Snavely, 86, of Tavares, Florida passed away Thursday, December 28th, 2023. Born in Bellville, Ohio he moved to Tavares later in life. He was owner oporator of Larry E. Snavely Sand & Gravel in Lexington, Ohio for many years, he suplied materials and equipment to establish the Lexington Community Park on Plymouth Street. He was a Reserve Police Officer for the Villiage of Lexington and later in life retired as a Deputy Dog Warden with the Richland County Dog Warden’s Office. A proud member of the Frateral Order of Poilce, William J. Taylor Lodge #32 in Mansfield, Ohio for many years.

He is survived by his sons, Randy & Stephanie Snavely, Virgil & Teresa Snavely, Tim & Aimee Snavely & Riley & Sarah Snavely. Grand Children, Brandy & David Renner, Stephen & Kelsy Snavely, Jenny & Dan Paramore, Amy & Mike Morgan, Curtis & Crystal Snavely, Crystal & Jake Eyerly, Travis & Autumn Snavely and, Kaden Snavely. Nineteen great-gandchildren & 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents Clarence Snavely & Annabelle Snavely (Reed) and, grandchildren Jeremy and Heather Snavely.

Donations in Larry’s memory may be made to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #32 P.O. Box 1632 Mansfield, Ohio 44901.

