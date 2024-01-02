OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 2, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Alexandria Bishop Brossart squeezes past St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Alexandria Bishop Brossart topped St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36-28 in a tough tilt in a Kentucky girls basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Alexandria Bishop Brossart faced off against Cincinnati Ursuline and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Dec. 20 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Bellbrook earns stressful win over Kings Mill Kings

Bellbrook finally found a way to top Kings Mill Kings 46-42 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Bellbrook faced off against Mason and Kings Mill Kings took on Milford on Dec. 21 at Milford High School.

Beverly Fort Frye tops St. Marys

Beverly Fort Frye dominated St. Marys 48-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Mason Wahama and St Marys took on Matamoras Frontier on Dec. 28 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

Canal Winchester escapes Bloom-Carroll in thin win

Canal Winchester finally found a way to top Bloom-Carroll 60-59 on Jan. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Canal Winchester and Bloom-Carroll played in a 63-61 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Bloom-Carroll faced off against The Plains Athens and Canal Winchester took on Pickerington North on Dec. 27 at Canal Winchester High School.

Cincinnati St. Ursula holds off Mt. Orab Western Brown

Cincinnati St. Ursula posted a narrow 61-57 win over Mt. Orab Western Brown on Jan. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 28, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Fayetteville-Perry in a basketball game.

Circleville dominates West Jefferson in convincing showing

Circleville left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling West Jefferson from start to finish for a 51-23 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Circleville High on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Circleville faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and West Jefferson took on Springfield Greenon on Dec. 27 at Springfield Greenon High School.

Defiance Tinora overcomes Wauseon in seat-squirming affair

Defiance Tinora topped Wauseon 37-35 in a tough tilt at Defiance Tinora High on Jan. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and Wauseon squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Wauseon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Defiance Tinora faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Wauseon took on Holgate on Dec. 28 at Wauseon High School.

Franklin Middletown Christian survives for narrow win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Franklin Middletown Christian topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 40-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Franklin Middletown Christian took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Dec. 19 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

Gallipolis Gallia records thin win against Waverly

Gallipolis Gallia posted a narrow 40-35 win over Waverly in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 2.

Last time Waverly and Gallipolis Gallia played in a 46-33 game on Jan. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Waverly faced off against McDermott Northwest and Gallipolis Gallia took on Portsmouth on Dec. 27 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Gates Mills Gilmour outlasts Toledo Notre Dame

Gates Mills Gilmour eventually beat Toledo Notre Dame 44-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour an 8-7 lead over Toledo Notre Dame.

The Lancers opened a close 16-15 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour jumped to a 29-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-8 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Toledo Notre Dame faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Reynoldsburg on Dec. 28 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Hamler Patrick Henry tacks win on Hicksville

Hamler Patrick Henry rolled past Hicksville for a comfortable 60-18 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hamler Patrick Henry High on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Holgate and Hicksville took on Antwerp on Dec. 21 at Hicksville High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae dominates Windham

Leavittsburg LaBrae raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-32 win over Windham for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Windham High on Jan. 2.

Last season, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Windham squared off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Windham High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Windham faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Youngstown Liberty on Dec. 21 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Loudonville crushes Bellville Clear Fork

Loudonville dismissed Bellville Clear Fork by a 64-40 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Loudonville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Fredericktown and Loudonville took on Galion Northmor on Dec. 28 at Galion Northmor High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local overwhelms Celina

Maria Stein Marion Local’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Celina 51-17 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 2.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Celina squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Fort Recovery and Celina took on Canton Heritage Christian on Dec. 29 at Celina High School.

Oregon Clay exhales after close call with Pemberville Eastwood

Oregon Clay topped Pemberville Eastwood 46-42 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

Last season, Oregon Clay and Pemberville Eastwood faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Oregon Clay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Defiance Tinora and Oregon Clay took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 28 at Oregon Clay High School.

Shaker Heights Laurel exhales after close call with Massillon Jackson

Shaker Heights Laurel topped Massillon Jackson 46-41 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 2.

Last season, Shaker Heights Laurel and Massillon Jackson squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Recently on Dec. 28, Massillon Jackson squared off with Peninsula Woodridge in a basketball game.

Toledo Christian overwhelms Archbold

Toledo Christian recorded a big victory over Archbold 72-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Toledo Christian faced off against Miller City and Archbold took on Kalida on Dec. 28 at Archbold High School.

Vandalia Butler routs Dayton Oakwood

Vandalia Butler earned a convincing 48-26 win over Dayton Oakwood on Jan. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Dayton Oakwood faced off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Vandalia Butler faced off against Sidney.

Warren Champion pushes over Bristolville Bristol

Warren Champion collected a solid win over Bristolville Bristol in a 52-36 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last time Bristolville Bristol and Warren Champion played in a 44-36 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Southington Chalker and Warren Champion took on Columbiana Crestview on Dec. 28 at Warren Champion High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.