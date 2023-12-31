OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 30, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary crushes Toledo Start

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary dismissed Toledo Start by a 53-23 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Toledo Start took on Genoa on Dec. 21 at Toledo Start High School.

Amanda-Clearcreek collects victory over Delaware Buckeye Valley

Amanda-Clearcreek eventually beat Delaware Buckeye Valley 50-39 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Greensburg-Salem.

Old Fort comes up short in matchup with Arcadia

Arcadia notched a win against Old Fort 43-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Arcadia faced off against Kansas Lakota and Old Fort took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 21 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Aurora rides to cruise-control win over Chesterland West Geauga

It was a tough night for Chesterland West Geauga which was overmatched by Aurora in this 61-31 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Kirtland and Aurora took on Youngstown Boardman on Dec. 20 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Avon Lake overpowers Warren Harding in thorough fashion

Avon Lake scored early and often to roll over Warren Harding 59-20 at Avon Lake High on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 22, Warren Harding squared off with Warren Champion in a basketball game.

Berlin Hiland routs Worthington Christian

Berlin Hiland dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-30 win over Worthington Christian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Worthington Christian faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Berlin Hiland took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Dec. 23 at Berlin Hiland High School.

Bloomdale Elmwood survives overtime against Millbury Lake

Bloomdale Elmwood used overtime to slip past Millbury Lake 51-49 on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Millbury Lake and Bloomdale Elmwood played in a 52-38 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Millbury Lake took on Elmore Woodmore on Dec. 23 at Millbury Lake High School.

Burton Berkshire sprints past Bristolville Bristol

Burton Berkshire collected a solid win over Bristolville Bristol in a 46-36 verdict at Burton Berkshire High on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Burton Berkshire faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Bristolville Bristol took on Southington Chalker on Dec. 21 at Southington Chalker High School.

Edon comes up short in matchup with Butler Eastside

Butler Eastside pushed past Edon for a 54-38 win in an Indiana girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last time Butler Eastside and Edon played in a 56-18 game on Dec. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Edon faced off against Edgerton.

Cadiz Harrison Central squeezes past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Cadiz Harrison Central posted a narrow 48-41 win over Lore City Buckeye Trail during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Newcomerstown and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Bellaire on Dec. 21 at Bellaire High School.

Canfield earns stressful win over Beloit West Branch

Canfield posted a narrow 36-34 win over Beloit West Branch on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Canfield and Beloit West Branch played in a 44-28 game on Feb. 22, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Beloit West Branch faced off against East Liverpool and Canfield took on Stow-Munroe Falls on Dec. 23 at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

Canton South earns stressful win over Navarre Fairless

Canton South topped Navarre Fairless 42-40 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

Last season, Canton South and Navarre Fairless faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Navarre Fairless High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Navarre Fairless faced off against McDermott Northwest and Canton South took on Cuyahoga Falls on Dec. 23 at Canton South High School.

Carey secures a win over New Washington Buckeye Central

Carey grabbed a 53-36 victory at the expense of New Washington Buckeye Central during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Last season, New Washington Buckeye Central and Carey squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Carey High School.

Recently on Dec. 23, Carey squared off with North Robinson Colonel Crawford in a basketball game.

Celina slips past Ansonia

Celina posted a narrow 39-35 win over Ansonia on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Celina faced off against New Knoxville and Ansonia took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 23 at Ansonia High School.

Chesapeake overpowers Ashland Fairview in thorough fashion

Chesapeake recorded a big victory over Ashland Fairview 65-8 in Kentucky girls basketball on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Ashland Fairview faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Chesapeake took on Fort Gay Tolsia on Dec. 21 at Fort Gay Tolsia High School.

Chillicothe Southeastern edges past Circleville Logan Elm in tough test

Chillicothe Southeastern posted a narrow 67-59 win over Circleville Logan Elm for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Chillicothe Southeastern High on Dec. 30.

Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Circleville Logan Elm took on Chillicothe Huntington on Dec. 21 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day darts by Seabrook Whale Branch

Cincinnati Summit Country Day’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Seabrook Whale Branch 51-17 in a South Carolina girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Cincinnati Turpin exhales after close call with Cincinnati McNicholas

Cincinnati Turpin topped Cincinnati McNicholas 55-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last season, Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati McNicholas squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Park Hills Notre Dame and Cincinnati Turpin took on Lebanon on Dec. 21 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Circleville bests Williamsport Westfall

Circleville rolled past Williamsport Westfall for a comfortable 51-16 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 30.

Last time Circleville and Williamsport Westfall played in a 48-39 game on Dec. 30, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Circleville faced off against The Plains Athens and Williamsport Westfall took on Chillicothe Unioto on Dec. 16 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie dominates Blanchester

Clarksville Clinton-Massie dismissed Blanchester by a 51-25 count at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Greenfield McClain and Blanchester took on Goshen on Dec. 21 at Blanchester High School.

Coldwater prevails over Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Coldwater’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oregon Cardinal Stritch 68-24 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Coldwater faced off against Ottoville.

Columbus Centennial tops Bexley

Columbus Centennial dismissed Bexley by a 52-27 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Northland and Bexley took on Granville on Dec. 21 at Granville High School.

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne outlasts Knoxville Halls

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne eventually beat Knoxville Halls 44-33 for a Tennessee girls basketball victory at Knoxville Halls High on Dec. 30.

Crooksville dominates Corning Miller

Crooksville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-19 win over Corning Miller for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 30.

The first quarter gave Crooksville a 16-2 lead over Corning Miller.

The Ceramics’ shooting roared in front for a 22-2 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Crooksville jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Ceramics skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time Crooksville and Corning Miller played in a 58-36 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Corning Miller took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Dec. 16 at Corning Miller High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley records thin win against Massillon Tuslaw

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley posted a narrow 44-39 win over Massillon Tuslaw for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Dec. 30.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley and Massillon Tuslaw squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley faced off against Canton South and Massillon Tuslaw took on Akron Manchester on Dec. 20 at Akron Manchester High School.

Delphos Jefferson rides to cruise-control win over Van Wert

Delphos Jefferson controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-42 win against Van Wert in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Paulding and Van Wert took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 21 at Van Wert High School.

Delphos St. John’s earns narrow win over Fort Jennings

Delphos St. John’s topped Fort Jennings 55-51 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Columbus Grove and Fort Jennings took on McComb on Dec. 23 at Fort Jennings High School.

Delta secures a win over Tontogany Otsego

Delta collected a solid win over Tontogany Otsego in a 46-34 verdict at Delta High on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Delta faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Tontogany Otsego took on Bowling Green on Dec. 21 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

Detroit Edison pockets slim win over Columbus Africentric

Detroit Edison posted a narrow 53-47 win over Columbus Africentric in Michigan girls basketball action on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 19, Columbus Africentric squared off with Columbus Independence in a basketball game.

Dublin Jerome denies Avon’s challenge

Dublin Jerome collected a solid win over Avon in a 57-40 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 15, Dublin Jerome squared off with Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in a basketball game.

Fort Loramie survives for narrow win over Ottawa-Glandorf

Fort Loramie finally found a way to top Ottawa-Glandorf 55-52 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 30.

The start wasn’t the problem for Ottawa-Glandorf, as it began with a 13-12 edge over Fort Loramie through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Titans controlled the pace, taking a 26-23 lead into intermission.

Ottawa-Glandorf moved a narrow margin over Fort Loramie as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Redskins fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Titans.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Fort Loramie faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Napoleon and Fort Loramie took on Versailles on Dec. 23 at Versailles High School.

Franklin denies Carlisle’s challenge

Franklin knocked off Carlisle 54-41 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 30.

Last season, Carlisle and Franklin squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Franklin faced off against Bellbrook and Carlisle took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 21 at Middletown Madison High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour pushes over Toledo Central Catholic

Gates Mills Gilmour collected a solid win over Toledo Central Catholic in a 55-43 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Toledo Central Catholic High on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 20, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Lyndhurst Brush in a basketball game.

Greenville overwhelms Fairborn

Greenville rolled past Fairborn for a comfortable 55-24 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

Greenville thundered in front of Fairborn 19-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Green Wave’s shooting breathed fire in front for a 36-8 lead over the Skyhawks at the half.

Greenville thundered to a 49-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Green Wave chalked up this decision in spite of the Skyhawks’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Greenville faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn took on Monroe on Dec. 18 at Monroe High School.

Harrod Allen East takes down St. Paris Graham

Harrod Allen East controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-35 win against St. Paris Graham on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 21, Harrod Allen East squared off with Wapakoneta in a basketball game.

Howard East Knox escapes Ashland Mapleton in thin win

Howard East Knox posted a narrow 30-26 win over Ashland Mapleton for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Ashland Mapleton High on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Howard East Knox faced off against Cardington-Lincoln.

Johnstown thwarts Danville’s quest

Johnstown handed Danville a tough 70-54 loss at Danville High on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 23, Danville squared off with Johnstown Northridge in a basketball game.

Johnstown Northridge holds off Marion Elgin

Johnstown Northridge topped Marion Elgin 57-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Danville and Marion Elgin took on Westerville Genoa Christian on Dec. 21 at Marion Elgin High School.

Jonesborough David Crockett dominates Ashville Teays Valley in convincing showing

Jonesborough David Crockett’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ashville Teays Valley 59-37 on Dec. 30 in Tennessee girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Grove City.

Kansas Lakota squeezes past Clyde

Kansas Lakota topped Clyde 35-30 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Kansas Lakota faced off against Arcadia and Clyde took on Lexington on Dec. 19 at Lexington High School.

Lancaster darts by Chillicothe

Lancaster recorded a big victory over Chillicothe 62-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Chillicothe faced off against Jackson and Lancaster took on Groveport Madison on Dec. 22 at Lancaster High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union thwarts Waverly’s quest

Lancaster Fairfield Union eventually beat Waverly 49-37 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Waverly played in a 66-58 game on Feb. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Jackson and Waverly took on McDermott Northwest on Dec. 21 at Waverly High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy overwhelms Wapakoneta

Lewis Center Olentangy rolled past Wapakoneta for a comfortable 75-32 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Wapakoneta took on Harrod Allen East on Dec. 21 at Wapakoneta High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake tops McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Lewistown Indian Lake pushed past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley for a 46-35 win in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

Last time Lewistown Indian Lake and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley played in a 54-46 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Richwood North Union and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Spencerville on Dec. 19 at Spencerville High School.

Lexington edges past Ashland in tough test

Lexington finally found a way to top Ashland 43-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Lexington jumped in front of Ashland 14-10 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Arrows climbed back to within 27-26.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Minutemen got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ashland faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on New Philadelphia on Dec. 23 at New Philadelphia High School.

Lodi Cloverleaf survives for narrow win over Willoughby Cornerstone

Lodi Cloverleaf posted a narrow 41-36 win over Willoughby Cornerstone on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Cleveland VASJ.

Loudonville defeats Cardington-Lincoln

Loudonville scored early and often to roll over Cardington-Lincoln 66-35 at Loudonville High on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Loudonville faced off against Alliance and Cardington-Lincoln took on Howard East Knox on Dec. 20 at Cardington High School.

Loveland carves slim margin over Cincinnati Sycamore

Loveland finally found a way to top Cincinnati Sycamore 49-43 on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Loveland faced off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against West Chester Lakota West.

Lowellville barely beats Newton Falls

Lowellville finally found a way to top Newton Falls 42-41 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Newton Falls faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Lowellville took on Mineral Ridge on Dec. 18 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Medina Highland denies Massillon Perry’s challenge

Medina Highland handed Massillon Perry a tough 60-48 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Massillon Perry faced off against Canton McKinley.

Mentor pushes over Lakewood

Mentor pushed past Lakewood for a 54-40 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 19, Mentor squared off with Brunswick in a basketball game.

Mentor Lake Catholic holds off Parma Heights Holy Name

Mentor Lake Catholic finally found a way to top Parma Heights Holy Name 47-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 22, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Chagrin Falls in a basketball game.

Metamora Evergreen earns narrow win over Maumee

Metamora Evergreen finally found a way to top Maumee 50-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Maumee squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Maumee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Delta and Maumee took on Defiance on Dec. 21 at Maumee High School.

Middlefield Cardinal overcomes Ashtabula St. John

Middlefield Cardinal knocked off Ashtabula St. John 46-35 on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Middlefield Cardinal and Ashtabula St. John played in a 63-30 game on Feb. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Windham.

Millersburg West Holmes earns stressful win over Mt. Vernon

Millersburg West Holmes posted a narrow 44-37 win over Mt. Vernon during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Mt. Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 19-10 lead over Millersburg West Holmes at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights and the Yellow Jackets dueled to a draw at 21-21 with the third quarter looming.

Millersburg West Holmes moved to a 38-35 bulge over Mt. Vernon as the final quarter began.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-2 edge.

Recently on Dec. 23, Mt Vernon squared off with Wooster in a basketball game.

New Madison Tri-Village pockets slim win over Sidney

New Madison Tri-Village finally found a way to top Sidney 41-36 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 30.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Sidney squared off on Jan. 3, 2022 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Sidney took on Piqua on Dec. 23 at Piqua High School.

North Canton Hoover dominates Akron Garfield

North Canton Hoover left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Akron Garfield from start to finish for a 51-17 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 20, North Canton Hoover squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game.

Oak Harbor denies Oregon Clay’s challenge

Oak Harbor pushed past Oregon Clay for a 40-24 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last time Oregon Clay and Oak Harbor played in a 43-39 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Oak Harbor faced off against Toledo Waite and Oregon Clay took on Norwalk on Dec. 23 at Norwalk High School.

Parma Normandy slips past Columbus Bishop Ready

Parma Normandy topped Columbus Bishop Ready 37-35 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley.

Pickerington Central narrowly defeats Charlotte Catholic

Pickerington Central knocked off Charlotte Catholic 56-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Pickerington Central faced off against Gahanna Lincoln.

Plain City Alder overcomes Caledonia River Valley in seat-squirming affair

Plain City Alder topped Caledonia River Valley 47-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Galion and Plain City Alder took on Bellefontaine on Dec. 20 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame exhales after close call with New Lexington

Portsmouth Notre Dame posted a narrow 42-34 win over New Lexington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 21, New Lexington faced off against Zanesville and Portsmouth Notre Dame took on Lancaster Fisher on Dec. 21 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Ravenswood narrowly defeats Ironton Rock Hill

Ravenswood notched a win against Ironton Rock Hill 58-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Ashland Fairview.

Riverside Stebbins tops Xenia

Riverside Stebbins recorded a big victory over Xenia 49-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last season, Xenia and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Troy and Xenia took on Troy on Dec. 20 at Xenia High School.

Rootstown thwarts Alliance’s quest

Rootstown eventually beat Alliance 60-44 at Alliance High on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Rootstown and Alliance faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Alliance High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Alliance faced off against Loudonville and Rootstown took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 23 at Canfield South Range High School.

Sandusky barely beats Toledo Bowsher

Sandusky posted a narrow 74-71 win over Toledo Bowsher in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 30.

Last season, Toledo Bowsher and Sandusky faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Romulus.

Sidney Lehman squeezes past Sidney Fairlawn

Sidney Lehman posted a narrow 52-45 win over Sidney Fairlawn in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Fort Loramie and Sidney Lehman took on Rockford Parkway on Dec. 21 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Springboro squeezes past Hoschton Mill Creek

Springboro topped Hoschton Mill Creek 42-40 in a tough tilt in Georgia girls basketball action on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 20, Springboro squared off with Miamisburg in a basketball game.

Tiffin Columbian escapes Fostoria in thin win

Tiffin Columbian topped Fostoria 32-30 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Fostoria faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Fostoria High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Norwalk and Fostoria took on Tontogany Otsego on Dec. 20 at Fostoria High School.

Uhrichsville Claymont secures a win over Coshocton

Uhrichsville Claymont notched a win against Coshocton 50-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Coshocton High on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Coshocton faced off against Crooksville and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Dec. 23 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Union City Mississinawa Valley collects victory over Botkins

Union City Mississinawa Valley pushed past Botkins for a 60-45 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 30.

Last time Botkins and Union City Mississinawa Valley played in a 60-47 game on Feb. 16, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Ansonia and Botkins took on Houston on Dec. 21 at Houston High School.

Vanlue delivers statement win over Dola Hardin Northern

Vanlue recorded a big victory over Dola Hardin Northern 45-25 at Dola Hardin Northern High on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Dola Hardin Northern and Vanlue played in a 54-39 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Vanlue took on Ada on Dec. 19 at Vanlue High School.

Warren Champion crushes Brookfield

Warren Champion rolled past Brookfield for a comfortable 41-21 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

Last season, Brookfield and Warren Champion squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Brookfield faced off against Campbell Memorial and Warren Champion took on Warren Harding on Dec. 22 at Warren Champion High School.

Waterford secures a win over Crown City South Gallia

Waterford notched a win against Crown City South Gallia 50-37 on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Crown City South Gallia and Waterford played in a 48-46 game on Feb. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Waterford faced off against Vincent Warren and Crown City South Gallia took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 16 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

Waynesville slips past Versailles

Waynesville finally found a way to top Versailles 47-44 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 23, Versailles squared off with Fort Loramie in a basketball game.

Weirton Madonna earns narrow win over Bridgeport

Weirton Madonna finally found a way to top Bridgeport 41-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Bridgeport faced off against Shadyside.

Wellsville exhales after close call with Malvern

Wellsville topped Malvern 48-39 in a tough tilt on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Malvern faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Wellsville took on Toronto on Dec. 21 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

West Chester Lakota West tops Davie Nova

West Chester Lakota West pushed past Davie Nova for a 53-34 win on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 20, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West overcomes Piketon in seat-squirming affair

West Portsmouth West finally found a way to top Piketon 37-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Piketon faced off against Greenfield McClain and West Portsmouth West took on New Concord Glenn on Dec. 22 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Youngstown Chaney posts win at Niles’ expense

Youngstown Chaney handed Niles a tough 54-37 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last season, Niles and Youngstown Chaney squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Youngstown Chaney faced off against East Palestine and Niles took on Vienna Mathews on Dec. 21 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum secures a win over Newark Licking Valley

Zanesville West Muskingum eventually beat Newark Licking Valley 40-26 on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Newark Licking Valley squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Newark Licking Valley took on Centerburg on Dec. 20 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

