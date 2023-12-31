After jumping in front early, Sarahsville Shenandoah held off Steubenville Catholic Central squad for a 60-48 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah played in a 52-51 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Barnesville and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Wellsville on Dec. 23 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

