Nelsonville-York posted a narrow 56-50 win over Waterford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Waterford started on steady ground by forging a 22-17 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 26-26 deadlock.

The scoreboard showed Waterford with a 43-39 lead over Nelsonville-York heading into the third quarter.

The Buckeyes fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Wildcats.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Nelsonville-York faced off against Corning Miller and Waterford took on Caldwell on Dec. 23 at Caldwell High School.

