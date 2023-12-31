Malvern pushed past Kidron Central Christian for a 65-52 win on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Malvern opened with a 14-11 advantage over Kidron Central Christian through the first quarter.

The Comets had a 27-25 edge on the Hornets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Malvern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-39 lead over Kidron Central Christian.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-13 edge.

Recently on Dec. 22, Malvern squared off with Strasburg in a basketball game.

