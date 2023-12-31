Mansfield handed Columbus South a tough 67-53 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Mansfield moved in front of Columbus South 16-15 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 29-29 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Mansfield thundered to a 56-36 bulge over Columbus South as the final quarter began.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 17-11 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Columbus South faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Mansfield took on Columbus Eastmoor on Dec. 21 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

