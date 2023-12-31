Geneva topped Burton Berkshire 63-59 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Geneva High on Dec. 30.

Burton Berkshire started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over Geneva at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 27-22 intermission margin at the Badgers’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Geneva and Burton Berkshire locked in a 48-48 stalemate.

The Eagles held on with a 15-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Geneva faced off against Chardon and Burton Berkshire took on Utica on Dec. 23 at Utica High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.