Crooksville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-19 win over Corning Miller for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 30.

The first quarter gave Crooksville a 16-2 lead over Corning Miller.

The Ceramics’ shooting roared in front for a 22-2 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Crooksville jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Ceramics skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time Crooksville and Corning Miller played in a 58-36 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Corning Miller took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Dec. 16 at Corning Miller High School.

