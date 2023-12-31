Lexington finally found a way to top Ashland 43-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Lexington jumped in front of Ashland 14-10 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Arrows climbed back to within 27-26.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Minutemen got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ashland faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on New Philadelphia on Dec. 23 at New Philadelphia High School.

