Sunbury Big Walnut grabbed a 72-62 victory at the expense of Ashland for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

The first quarter gave Sunbury Big Walnut a 15-13 lead over Ashland.

The Golden Eagles registered a 32-26 advantage at halftime over the Arrows.

Sunbury Big Walnut moved to a 51-44 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 21-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ashland faced off against Lexington and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Dec. 23 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.