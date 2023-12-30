CANAL WINCHESTER — Mansfield Senior used a monster third quarter to take control and dismiss Columbus South 67-53 on Saturday afternoon at Harvest Prep High School in a non-conference boys basketball clash.

This marked the Tygers’ sixth straight victory and followed up on Friday night’s 62-27 pounding of West Holmes in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Pete Henry Gym.

In Saturday’s encounter, Senior High (7-2) edged in front 16-15 at the first-quarter stop, but the two squads battled to a 29-29 halftime tie.

Coach Marquis Sykes saw his squad blow the game open in the third period with a 27-7 bolt that made it 56-36 heading to the final eight minutes.

Karion Lyndsay topped the Tygers with 16 points. Duke Reese had 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Ja’Ontay O’Bryant chipped in 12 points and Rashad Reed Jr. added nine.

Columbus South got a game-high 18 points from LaJames Washington and Maurice McCall had 13. This decision snapped the Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak.

South is now 5-2 and will play at Columbus Briggs on Friday.

The Tygers travel to New Philadelphia on Friday.

In Friday’s beating of the Knights, Lyndsay led 11 players in the scoring column with 14 points. D.J. Corbin pocketed nine points and Ny Petty added eight.