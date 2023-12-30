OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 30, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Hoban earns narrow win over Centerville

Akron Hoban posted a narrow 60-56 win over Centerville for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Akron Hoban faced off against Newport Central Catholic and Centerville took on Miamisburg on Dec. 23 at Centerville High School.

Bellevue squeezes past Pemberville Eastwood

Bellevue posted a narrow 45-36 win over Pemberville Eastwood for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Oak Harbor and Bellevue took on Tiffin Columbian on Dec. 16 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Bexley denies Columbus Centennial’s challenge

Bexley pushed past Columbus Centennial for a 68-58 win on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bexley faced off against Worthington Christian and Columbus Centennial took on Columbus Whetstone on Dec. 15 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Bryan carves slim margin over Rossford

Bryan topped Rossford 60-58 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bryan High on Dec. 30.

Bryan opened with a 16-12 advantage over Rossford through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears registered a 33-28 advantage at half over the Bulldogs.

Rossford came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Bryan 47-45.

It took a 15-11 rally, but the Golden Bears were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Bryan faced off against Pettisville and Rossford took on Genoa on Dec. 22 at Rossford High School.

An early bolt powers Cadiz Harrison Central past Caldwell

Cadiz Harrison Central grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 70-56 win against Caldwell in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

Last season, Caldwell and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Caldwell took on Waterford on Dec. 23 at Caldwell High School.

Canal Fulton Northwest prevails over Navarre Fairless

It was a tough night for Navarre Fairless which was overmatched by Canal Fulton Northwest in this 80-53 verdict.

Last time Navarre Fairless and Canal Fulton Northwest played in a 63-54 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Navarre Fairless faced off against Beloit West Branch.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep overcomes Dayton Dunbar in seat-squirming affair

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep topped Dayton Dunbar 57-53 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Flowery Branch Lanier Christian and Dayton Dunbar took on Bowling Green on Dec. 16 at Bowling Green High School.

Canfield finds OT victory against Beloit West Branch

Canfield took full advantage of overtime to defeat Beloit West Branch 59-53 at Beloit West Branch High on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Canfield and Beloit West Branch faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Beloit West Branch faced off against Navarre Fairless and Canfield took on Cleveland Collinwood on Dec. 22 at Canfield High School.

Canfield South Range slips past Austintown-Fitch

Canfield South Range posted a narrow 63-61 win over Austintown-Fitch on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Austintown-Fitch faced off against Hermitage Hickory and Canfield South Range took on Hubbard on Dec. 22 at Canfield South Range High School.

Cardington-Lincoln secures a win over Marengo Highland

Cardington-Lincoln pushed past Marengo Highland for a 64-46 win on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Marengo Highland and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 46-37 game on Dec. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville and Marengo Highland took on Galion on Dec. 21 at Galion High School.

Casstown Miami East earns narrow win over Versailles

Casstown Miami East finally found a way to top Versailles 47-39 at Versailles High on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Casstown Miami East a 14-8 lead over Versailles.

The Vikings registered a 24-18 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Versailles bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 37-33.

The Vikings held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 69-51 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Versailles faced off against Fort Loramie and Casstown Miami East took on De Graff Riverside on Dec. 22 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Celina darts by Ansonia

Celina dismissed Ansonia by a 54-26 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Celina High on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Celina faced off against Versailles and Ansonia took on Bradford on Dec. 19 at Ansonia High School.

Chesapeake routs Ironton St. Joseph Central

Chesapeake raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 87-36 win over Ironton St. Joseph Central for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Chesapeake High on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Chesapeake faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Ironton St Joseph Central took on New Boston Glenwood on Dec. 22 at Ironton St Joseph Central High School.

Chesapeake dominates Huntington St. Joseph Central

Chesapeake unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Huntington St. Joseph Central 87-36 Saturday during this West Virginia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 23, Chesapeake squared off with Pomeroy Meigs in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Elder earns solid win over Hebron Conner

Cincinnati Elder grabbed a 61-50 victory at the expense of Hebron Conner in a Kentucky boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Hebron Conner squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Hebron Conner High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Hebron Conner faced off against Cincinnati Aiken and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati McNicholas on Dec. 21 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Cincinnati Northwest outlasts Cincinnati West Clermont

Cincinnati Northwest notched a win against Cincinnati West Clermont 74-62 at Cincinnati Northwest High on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cincinnati Northwest faced off against Orrville and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Goshen on Dec. 23 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier earns stressful win over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Cincinnati St. Xavier topped Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 44-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Fairfield and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on Cleveland Heights on Dec. 22 at Cleveland Heights High School.

Cincinnati Taft bests Dayton Ponitz

Cincinnati Taft left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Dayton Ponitz from start to finish for an 88-64 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Somerset Pulaski County.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills grinds out close victory over Dry Ridge Grant County

Cincinnati Walnut Hills topped Dry Ridge Grant County 63-55 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Walnut Hills squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a basketball game.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie outlasts Blanchester

Clarksville Clinton-Massie notched a win against Blanchester 68-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Wilmington and Blanchester took on Goshen on Dec. 22 at Goshen High School.

Cleveland VASJ delivers statement win over Painesville Riverside

Cleveland VASJ dismissed Painesville Riverside by a 78-54 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Youngstown East and Painesville Riverside took on Hunting Valley University on Dec. 22 at Hunting Valley University School.

Columbus Patriot Prep exhales after close call with Weirton Weir

Columbus Patriot Prep topped Weirton Weir 49-40 in a tough tilt in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Weirton Weir faced off against East Liverpool and Columbus Patriot Prep took on Johnstown Northridge on Dec. 22 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales secures a win over Johnstown

Columbus St. Francis DeSales eventually beat Johnstown 71-59 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Pickerington Central and Johnstown took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Dec. 16 at Johnstown High School.

Columbus Grove overcomes Lima Perry

Columbus Grove knocked off Lima Perry 60-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Columbus Grove faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Lima Perry took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 22 at Lima Perry High School.

Continental exhales after close call with Cory-Rawson

Continental topped Cory-Rawson 41-38 in a tough tilt on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Continental and Cory-Rawson squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cory-Rawson faced off against Ada and Continental took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 19 at Delphos St. John’s.

Cortland Lakeview takes down Warren Champion

Cortland Lakeview dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-32 win over Warren Champion in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Poland Seminary and Warren Champion took on Warren Lordstown on Dec. 22 at Warren Champion High School.

Crooksville thwarts Corning Miller’s quest

Crooksville collected a solid win over Corning Miller in a 67-52 verdict at Crooksville High on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Crooksville a 22-12 lead over Corning Miller.

The Falcons bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-31.

Crooksville jumped to a 50-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ceramics got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-10 edge.

Last season, Crooksville and Corning Miller squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Corning Miller High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Crooksville faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Corning Miller took on Nelsonville-York on Dec. 23 at Corning Miller High School.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne pushes over Parkersburg South

Dayton Chaminade Julienne knocked off Parkersburg South 77-63 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Dayton Chaminade Julienne faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Parkersburg South took on Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit on Dec. 22 at Parkersburg South High School.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne tops Parkersburg South

Dayton Chaminade Julienne handed Parkersburg South a tough 77-63 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Dayton Chaminade Julienne faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Parkersburg South took on Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit on Dec. 22 at Parkersburg South High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley takes down Amanda-Clearcreek

Delaware Buckeye Valley recorded a big victory over Amanda-Clearcreek 61-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Dec. 23 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Dublin Scioto’s speedy start jolts Columbus Independence

A swift early pace pushed Dublin Scioto past Columbus Independence Saturday 71-37 on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Dublin Scioto a 25-10 lead over Columbus Independence.

The Irish’s shooting thundered in front for a 43-17 lead over the 76ers at the intermission.

Dublin Scioto thundered to a 56-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The 76ers narrowed the gap 17-15 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus Independence faced off against Galloway Westland and Dublin Scioto took on Dublin Jerome on Dec. 23 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Dumfries Potomac slips past Toledo Start

Dumfries Potomac topped Toledo Start 62-58 in a tough tilt for a Virginia boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 22, Toledo Start squared off with Defiance in a basketball game.

Duncan Falls Philo defeats Richmond Edison

It was a tough night for Richmond Edison which was overmatched by Duncan Falls Philo in this 64-41 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Richmond Edison faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Duncan Falls Philo took on Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 22 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

East Liverpool outlasts Coshocton

East Liverpool grabbed a 67-55 victory at the expense of Coshocton during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 22, East Liverpool squared off with Wheeling Central Catholic in a basketball game.

Eastlake North pushes over Ashtabula Lakeside

Eastlake North handed Ashtabula Lakeside a tough 72-57 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Eastlake North faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Chardon on Dec. 23 at Chardon High School.

Fairfield delivers statement win over Hamilton Ross

Fairfield unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hamilton Ross 76-52 Saturday on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Fairfield and Hamilton Ross played in a 74-60 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier and Hamilton Ross took on Holland Springfield on Dec. 22 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Findlay slips past St. Marys

Findlay finally found a way to top St. Marys 53-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

Last season, Findlay and St Marys squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Findlay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, St Marys faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Findlay took on Toledo Whitmer on Dec. 22 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton tacks win on Wauseon

Findlay Liberty-Benton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wauseon 51-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Wauseon took on Defiance Tinora on Dec. 22 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Frankfort Adena slips past Lucasville Valley

Frankfort Adena posted a narrow 56-51 win over Lucasville Valley on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lucasville Valley and Frankfort Adena faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Frankfort Adena faced off against Columbus West and Lucasville Valley took on Heath on Dec. 23 at Heath High School.

Geneva holds off Burton Berkshire

Geneva topped Burton Berkshire 63-59 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Geneva High on Dec. 30.

Burton Berkshire started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over Geneva at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 27-22 intermission margin at the Badgers’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Geneva and Burton Berkshire locked in a 48-48 stalemate.

The Eagles held on with a 15-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Geneva faced off against Chardon and Burton Berkshire took on Utica on Dec. 23 at Utica High School.

Grove City dominates Columbus Franklin Heights

Grove City rolled past Columbus Franklin Heights for a comfortable 65-20 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Last time Grove City and Columbus Franklin Heights played in a 58-36 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Dublin Scioto and Grove City took on Westerville Central on Dec. 22 at Westerville Central High School.

Hamilton denies Hamilton Badin’s challenge

Hamilton knocked off Hamilton Badin 46-35 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Hamilton Badin took on Springboro on Dec. 19 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Kansas Lakota overpowers Vanlue in thorough fashion

Kansas Lakota raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-37 win over Vanlue in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Kansas Lakota faced off against Old Fort and Vanlue took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Dec. 22 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae narrowly defeats Mantua Crestwood

Leavittsburg LaBrae eventually beat Mantua Crestwood 68-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Bristolville Bristol on Dec. 22 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange outlasts Westerville Central

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange grabbed a 71-57 victory at the expense of Westerville Central in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last time Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Westerville Central played in a 61-49 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Dublin Coffman and Westerville Central took on Grove City on Dec. 22 at Westerville Central High School.

Lexington records thin win against Shelby

Lexington topped Shelby 61-57 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Lexington opened with a 14-11 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Whippets with a 27-25 lead over the Minutemen heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lexington and Shelby locked in a 44-44 stalemate.

The Minutemen held on with a 17-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lexington faced off against Ontario and Shelby took on Caledonia River Valley on Dec. 21 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Lima survives overtime against Reynoldsburg

Lima used overtime to slip past Reynoldsburg 63-62 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Lima faced off against Cincinnati Woodward and Reynoldsburg took on Newark on Dec. 22 at Newark High School.

Lima Central Catholic barely beats Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Central Catholic topped Ottawa-Glandorf 56-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Ottawa-Glandorf showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Lima Central Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Thunderbirds and the Titans were deadlocked at 23-23 heading to the third quarter.

Lima Central Catholic moved to a 38-36 bulge over Ottawa-Glandorf as the final quarter began.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Central Catholic faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Lima Bath and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Toledo Bowsher on Dec. 22 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail escapes Strasburg in thin win

Lore City Buckeye Trail posted a narrow 52-44 win over Strasburg in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last time Lore City Buckeye Trail and Strasburg played in a 45-37 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Strasburg faced off against Malvern and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Dec. 22 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Loudonville escapes Danville in thin win

Loudonville finally found a way to top Danville 50-46 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Last season, Danville and Loudonville faced off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Danville faced off against Cardington-Lincoln.

Lyndhurst Brush denies Lakewood’s challenge

Lyndhurst Brush eventually beat Lakewood 54-44 on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Warrensville Heights.

Madison exhales after close call with Oak Harbor

Madison topped Oak Harbor 52-50 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Madison faced off against Perry and Oak Harbor took on Pemberville Eastwood on Dec. 22 at Oak Harbor High School.

Malvern earns solid win over Kidron Central Christian

Malvern pushed past Kidron Central Christian for a 65-52 win on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Malvern opened with a 14-11 advantage over Kidron Central Christian through the first quarter.

The Comets had a 27-25 edge on the Hornets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Malvern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-39 lead over Kidron Central Christian.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-13 edge.

Recently on Dec. 22, Malvern squared off with Strasburg in a basketball game.

Mansfield tops Columbus South

Mansfield handed Columbus South a tough 67-53 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Mansfield moved in front of Columbus South 16-15 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 29-29 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Mansfield thundered to a 56-36 bulge over Columbus South as the final quarter began.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 17-11 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Columbus South faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Mansfield took on Columbus Eastmoor on Dec. 21 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Maria Stein Marion Local claims tight victory against Wapakoneta

Maria Stein Marion Local finally found a way to top Wapakoneta 51-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wapakoneta, as it began with a 12-10 edge over Maria Stein Marion Local through the end of the first quarter.

The Flyers’ shooting jumped in front for a 22-20 lead over the Redskins at the half.

Maria Stein Marion Local moved to a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flyers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Redskins’ 21-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Wapakoneta played in a 47-29 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Wapakoneta faced off against Lima Perry and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Anna on Dec. 23 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

McConnelsville Morgan grinds out close victory over Baltimore Liberty Union

McConnelsville Morgan posted a narrow 50-44 win over Baltimore Liberty Union on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

McConnelsville Morgan darted in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Lions made it 26-23.

McConnelsville Morgan moved to a 42-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions rallied with a 10-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Raiders prevailed.

Last time Baltimore Liberty Union and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 59-49 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and McConnelsville Morgan took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 15 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Metamora Evergreen overwhelms Northwood

It was a tough night for Northwood which was overmatched by Metamora Evergreen in this 65-39 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Delta and Northwood took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 20 at Northwood High School.

Minster pockets slim win over Anna

Minster topped Anna 57-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Last season, Minster and Anna faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Minster High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Anna faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Minster took on Spencerville on Dec. 22 at Spencerville High School.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont sprints past New Knoxville

Mt. Victory Ridgemont collected a solid win over New Knoxville in a 56-44 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Willard and New Knoxville took on Lima Temple Christian on Dec. 22 at New Knoxville High School.

Nelsonville-York grinds out close victory over Waterford

Nelsonville-York posted a narrow 56-50 win over Waterford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Waterford started on steady ground by forging a 22-17 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 26-26 deadlock.

The scoreboard showed Waterford with a 43-39 lead over Nelsonville-York heading into the third quarter.

The Buckeyes fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Wildcats.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Nelsonville-York faced off against Corning Miller and Waterford took on Caldwell on Dec. 23 at Caldwell High School.

New Bremen prevails over Dola Hardin Northern

New Bremen rolled past Dola Hardin Northern for a comfortable 62-41 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last season, New Bremen and Dola Hardin Northern squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, New Bremen faced off against Plain City Alder and Dola Hardin Northern took on Sycamore Mohawk on Dec. 20 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

New Carlisle Tecumseh dominates Springfield Northwestern in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Springfield Northwestern which was overmatched by New Carlisle Tecumseh in this 72-38 verdict.

Recently on Dec. 22, Springfield Northwestern squared off with St Paris Graham in a basketball game.

New Concord Glenn’s speedy start jolts Cambridge

New Concord Glenn rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 77-60 win over Cambridge during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Last time New Concord Glenn and Cambridge played in a 70-48 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cambridge faced off against Vincent Warren and New Concord Glenn took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 22 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

New Lexington slips past Circleville Logan Elm

New Lexington topped Circleville Logan Elm 58-53 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Circleville Logan Elm High on Dec. 30.

Circleville Logan Elm started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over New Lexington at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-23 margin over the Panthers at half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with New Lexington and Circleville Logan Elm locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-17 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Hilliard Davidson and New Lexington took on Warsaw River View on Dec. 22 at Warsaw River View High School.

Bellefontaine Logan falls to North Lewisburg Triad in OT

North Lewisburg Triad topped Bellefontaine Logan in a 63-55 overtime thriller for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

Last season, North Lewisburg Triad and Bellefontaine Logan squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and North Lewisburg Triad took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Dec. 15 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch rally stops Coldwater

Oregon Cardinal Stritch fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 76-54 win over Coldwater in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Coldwater faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Oregon Cardinal Stritch took on Toledo Rogers on Dec. 23 at Toledo Rogers High School.

Ottoville collects victory over Van Wert

Ottoville knocked off Van Wert 53-42 on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Van Wert and Ottoville faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Ottoville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Van Wert faced off against Kalida and Ottoville took on Spencerville on Dec. 16 at Ottoville High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial secures a win over Canal Winchester

Pataskala Watkins Memorial eventually beat Canal Winchester 57-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Canal Winchester faced off against Dublin Scioto and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Dec. 23 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Pickerington North earns narrow win over Dublin Coffman

Pickerington North posted a narrow 59-54 win over Dublin Coffman at Pickerington North High on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Pickerington North faced off against Galloway Westland and Dublin Coffman took on Toledo Woodward on Dec. 23 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Plain City Alder rides to cruise-control win over Springfield Shawnee

Plain City Alder earned a convincing 59-30 win over Springfield Shawnee in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Plain City Alder darted in front of Springfield Shawnee 12-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers opened an enormous 33-16 gap over the Braves at the intermission.

Plain City Alder jumped to a 50-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-6 edge.

Last time Plain City Alder and Springfield Shawnee played in a 51-40 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Richwood North Union and Plain City Alder took on New Bremen on Dec. 23 at New Bremen High School.

Port Clinton tops Elmore Woodmore

Port Clinton recorded a big victory over Elmore Woodmore 70-44 on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Port Clinton and Elmore Woodmore faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Port Clinton faced off against Oak Harbor and Elmore Woodmore took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Dec. 22 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

North Raleigh Christian earns narrow win over St. Bernard Roger Bacon

North Raleigh Christian topped St. Bernard Roger Bacon 51-45 in a tough tilt for a North Carolina boys basketball victory at North Raleigh Christian Academy on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian.

Rocky River Lutheran West tops Gates Mills Hawken

Rocky River Lutheran West’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gates Mills Hawken 73-29 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

Last season, Rocky River Lutheran West and Gates Mills Hawken squared off on Feb. 5, 2022 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Rocky River Lutheran West faced off against Warren Kennedy and Gates Mills Hawken took on Geneva SPIRE on Dec. 16 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

Strong start sends Sarahsville Shenandoah over Steubenville Catholic Central

After jumping in front early, Sarahsville Shenandoah held off Steubenville Catholic Central squad for a 60-48 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah played in a 52-51 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Barnesville and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Wellsville on Dec. 23 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

South Webster slips past Proctorville Fairland

South Webster topped Proctorville Fairland 57-53 in a tough tilt at Proctorville Fairland High on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Wheeling Linsly and South Webster took on Oak Hill on Dec. 22 at South Webster High School.

Steubenville barely beats Toronto

Steubenville finally found a way to top Toronto 69-60 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Toronto faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Steubenville took on Wellsburg Brooke on Dec. 21 at Wellsburg Brooke High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut outlasts Ashland

Sunbury Big Walnut grabbed a 72-62 victory at the expense of Ashland for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 30.

The first quarter gave Sunbury Big Walnut a 15-13 lead over Ashland.

The Golden Eagles registered a 32-26 advantage at halftime over the Arrows.

Sunbury Big Walnut moved to a 51-44 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 21-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ashland faced off against Lexington and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Dec. 23 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Sycamore Mohawk overwhelms Arcadia

Sycamore Mohawk dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-29 win over Arcadia on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Sycamore Mohawk and Arcadia faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Sycamore Mohawk faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Arcadia took on Lima Temple Christian on Dec. 19 at Lima Temple Christian School.

Tallahassee John Paul Catholic earns narrow win over Cincinnati La Salle

Tallahassee John Paul Catholic topped Cincinnati La Salle 56-55 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill.

Toledo Christian rally stops Old Fort

Toledo Christian dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 68-36 win over Old Fort in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Old Fort started on steady ground by forging a 19-17 lead over Toledo Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 35-23 halftime margin at the Stockaders’ expense.

Toledo Christian stormed to a 58-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Toledo Christian faced off against Toledo Maumee Valley and Old Fort took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 22 at Old Fort High School.

Upper Arlington earns stressful win over Ashville Teays Valley

Upper Arlington posted a narrow 44-36 win over Ashville Teays Valley in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Upper Arlington faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Circleville and Upper Arlington took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Dec. 22 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Utica edges past Columbus Horizon in tough test

Utica topped Columbus Horizon 58-54 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Utica High on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Utica faced off against Burton Berkshire and Columbus Horizon took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 22 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Van Wert Lincolnview claims tight victory against Fort Recovery

Van Wert Lincolnview finally found a way to top Fort Recovery 54-45 on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Van Wert Lincolnview squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Fort Recovery faced off against Berne South Adams and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 23 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Vincent Warren exhales after close call with Bloom-Carroll

Vincent Warren posted a narrow 57-51 win over Bloom-Carroll in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Vincent Warren faced off against Stewart Federal Hocking and Bloom-Carroll took on Circleville Logan Elm on Dec. 22 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Warren Howland overpowers Struthers in thorough fashion

Warren Howland controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-19 win against Struthers for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Struthers High on Dec. 30.

Last season, Warren Howland and Struthers faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Struthers faced off against Girard and Warren Howland took on Newton Falls on Dec. 22 at Newton Falls High School.

Washington Court House Washington squeezes past Chillicothe Unioto

Washington Court House Washington finally found a way to top Chillicothe Unioto 69-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Last season, Washington Court House Washington and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against South Point and Washington Court House Washington took on Cincinnati Ursuline on Dec. 19 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

West Chester Lakota West scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

West Chester Lakota West controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 74-31 victory over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 19, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Goshen on Dec. 19 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

Williamsburg earns narrow win over Cincinnati Clark Montessori

Williamsburg posted a narrow 64-55 win over Cincinnati Clark Montessori in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 16, Williamsburg squared off with Lynchburg – Clay in a basketball game.

Williamsport Westfall secures a win over Hebron Lakewood

Williamsport Westfall grabbed a 61-48 victory at the expense of Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Cleveland Marshall and Williamsport Westfall took on Chillicothe Huntington on Dec. 19 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Willoughby Cornerstone overwhelms Medina Christian

Willoughby Cornerstone dominated Medina Christian 91-56 at Willoughby Cornerstone on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 21, Willoughby Cornerstone squared off with East Cleveland Shaw in a basketball game.

Xenia barely beats Bellefontaine

Xenia topped Bellefontaine 48-47 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Xenia faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Xenia High School.

Recently on Dec. 22, Bellefontaine squared off with Plain City Alder in a basketball game.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney bests Youngstown Valley Christian

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney earned a convincing 75-45 win over Youngstown Valley Christian in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Campbell Memorial on Dec. 22 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Youngstown Liberty exhales after close call with Akron North

Youngstown Liberty finally found a way to top Akron North 62-59 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Morrisdale West Branch.

Youngstown Ursuline dominates Hartville Lake Center in convincing showing

Youngstown Ursuline unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hartville Lake Center 81-41 Saturday in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 15, Hartville Lake Center squared off with Ravenna Southeast in a basketball game.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans records thin win against Newark Catholic

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans topped Newark Catholic 56-51 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Newark Catholic faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Dec. 23 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum pockets slim win over Albany Alexander

Zanesville West Muskingum posted a narrow 61-58 win over Albany Alexander in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Albany Alexander faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Columbus Horizon on Dec. 22 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.