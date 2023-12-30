Vienna Mathews notched a win against Ashtabula St. John 69-59 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 36-20 half margin at the Fighting Heralds’ expense.

Vienna Mathews charged to a 56-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Heralds rallied in the final quarter, but the Mustangs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time Vienna Mathews and Ashtabula St. John played in a 53-41 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 22, Vienna Mathews squared off with North Jackson Jackson-Milton in a basketball game.

