Xenia Legacy Christian pushed past Dayton Northridge for a 44-30 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dayton Northridge, as it began with a 13-10 edge over Xenia Legacy Christian through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept a 25-17 halftime margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Xenia Legacy Christian moved to a 38-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 44-30.

Recently on Dec. 18, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Springfield Emmanuel Christian in a basketball game.

