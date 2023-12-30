Fostoria posted a narrow 58-56 win over Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Metamora Evergreen showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-16 advantage over Fostoria as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Vikings would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 35-25 lead on the Redmen.

The scoreboard showed Metamora Evergreen with a 48-41 lead over Fostoria heading into the third quarter.

The Redmen fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

Last time Metamora Evergreen and Fostoria played in a 50-48 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Delta and Fostoria took on Sandusky Perkins on Dec. 23 at Fostoria High School.

