Malvern finally found a way to top East Canton 77-69 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Malvern opened with a 30-16 advantage over East Canton through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as East Canton climbed back to within 42-37.

Malvern thundered to a 63-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

East Canton closed the lead with a 23-14 margin in the final quarter.

Last time Malvern and East Canton played in a 72-47 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, East Canton faced off against Newcomerstown and Malvern took on Strasburg on Dec. 22 at Malvern High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.