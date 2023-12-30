St. Henry grabbed a 53-40 victory at the expense of Fort Recovery in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

St. Henry darted in front of Fort Recovery 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins registered a 21-15 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

St. Henry roared to a 33-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Redskins skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time St. Henry and Fort Recovery played in a 58-42 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 19, St. Henry faced off against Fort Loramie and Fort Recovery took on Berne South Adams on Dec. 22 at Berne South Adams High School.

