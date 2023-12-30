Delaware grabbed a 66-52 victory at the expense of Delaware Olentangy Berlin at Delaware Hayes High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Delaware squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Delaware faced off against Westerville South and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 22 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.