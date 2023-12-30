Newton Falls scored early and often to roll over Cortland Lakeview 50-24 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Last season, Newton Falls and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Newton Falls faced off against Warren Howland and Cortland Lakeview took on Poland Seminary on Dec. 22 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

