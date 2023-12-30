New Middletown Springfield Local’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Palestine 82-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Last time New Middletown Springfield Local and East Palestine played in a 77-31 game on Feb. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 19, East Palestine faced off against Wellsville and New Middletown Springfield Local took on Columbiana on Dec. 22 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

