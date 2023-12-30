Ottoville fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 53-37 win over Convoy Crestview in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Convoy Crestview, as it began with a 15-11 edge over Ottoville through the end of the first quarter.

The Big Green kept a 24-23 half margin at the Knights’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Big Green got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Ottoville squared off on March 3, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ottoville faced off against Spencerville and Convoy Crestview took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 22 at Convoy Crestview High School.

