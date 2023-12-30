St. Marys topped Spencerville 54-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Spencerville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-14 advantage over St. Marys as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bearcats would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 32-25 lead on the Roughriders.

St. Marys broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-39 lead over Spencerville.

The Roughriders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-11 edge.

Last season, Spencerville and St. Marys faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Spencerville faced off against Minster and St. Marys took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Dec. 22 at St. Marys Memorial.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.