Woodsfield Monroe Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-40 win over McConnelsville Morgan for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Woodsfield Monroe Central High on Dec. 29.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 14-12 lead over McConnelsville Morgan.

The Seminoles fought to a 38-24 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central pulled to a 53-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and McConnelsville Morgan took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 15 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

