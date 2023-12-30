Columbus St. Francis DeSales fought back from a slow start and rolled to 71-46 win over Gahanna Lincoln on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Gahanna Lincoln showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-13 advantage over Columbus St. Francis DeSales as the first quarter ended.

The Stallions kept a 32-26 half margin at the Golden Lions’ expense.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales jumped to a 50-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Stallions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Pickerington Central and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Dec. 23 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

