Upper Arlington topped Columbus Bishop Watterson 51-43 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Upper Arlington High on Dec. 29.

Columbus Bishop Watterson showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-7 advantage over Upper Arlington as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Bears kept a 17-13 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Columbus Bishop Watterson took the lead 32-31 to start the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears pulled off a stirring 20-11 fourth quarter to trip the Eagles.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Upper Arlington faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 16 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

