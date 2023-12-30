Weirton Madonna posted a narrow 51-48 win over Matamoras Frontier for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Matamoras Frontier High on Dec. 29.

Last season, Weirton Madonna and Matamoras Frontier squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Racine Southern and Weirton Madonna took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Dec. 15 at Weirton Madonna High School.

