Sarahsville Shenandoah left no doubt in recording a 54-37 win over Rayland Buckeye Local in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Last season, Rayland Buckeye Local and Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Barnesville and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Norton on Dec. 23 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.