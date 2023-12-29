Gurnee Warren posted a narrow 60-58 win over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-17 advantage over Gurnee Warren as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 32-29 lead over the Titans at the half.

Gurnee Warren jumped to a 46-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans managed a 17-14 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

