Bryan collected a solid win over Sherwood Fairview in a 66-52 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Bryan a 15-10 lead over Sherwood Fairview.

The Golden Bears opened a tight 29-20 gap over the Apaches at halftime.

Bryan moved to a 46-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 20-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bryan and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Bryan faced off against Lima Bath.

