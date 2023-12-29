Russia handled Troy Christian 64-39 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Russia jumped in front of Troy Christian 22-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders’ offense stormed in front for a 34-19 lead over the Eagles at the half.

Russia stormed to a 56-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders held on with an 8-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Russia and Troy Christian squared off on March 7, 2023 at Troy Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Troy Christian faced off against Dayton Northridge and Russia took on Anna on Dec. 22 at Russia High School.

