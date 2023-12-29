Circleville eventually beat New Lexington 39-28 on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Circleville a 10-3 lead over New Lexington.

The Tigers opened a mammoth 24-9 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Circleville jumped to a 33-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers’ 12-6 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Circleville faced off against The Plains Athens and New Lexington took on Zanesville on Dec. 21 at Zanesville High School.

