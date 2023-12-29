Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day used overtime to slip past Arcanum Franklin Monroe 54-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 28.

The start wasn’t the problem for Arcanum Franklin Monroe, as it began with a 11-7 edge over Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day through the end of the first quarter.

The Jets had a 21-17 edge on the Hawks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day and Arcanum Franklin Monroe locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Hawks and the Jets locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-5 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 16 at Toledo Christian School.

