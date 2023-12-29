Chillicothe posted a narrow 65-61 win over McArthur Vinton County at Mcarthur Vinton County High on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Chillicothe opened with a 20-14 advantage over McArthur Vinton County through the first quarter.

The Vikings didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 36-32 at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers and the Vikings each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Chillicothe faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Albany Alexander and Chillicothe took on Jackson on Dec. 23 at Jackson High School.

