Maria Stein Marion Local unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fort Recovery 61-34 Thursday on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Maria Stein Marion Local opened with a 14-9 advantage over Fort Recovery through the first quarter.

The Indians bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 16-15.

Fort Recovery moved ahead of Maria Stein Marion Local 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.

The Flyers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Indians 34-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery squared off on Feb. 28, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Fort Recovery faced off against Berne South Adams and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Anna on Dec. 23 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

