Toledo Christian notched a win against Miller City 69-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Miller City showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 28-26 advantage over Toledo Christian as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles’ shooting darted in front for a 33-32 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Toledo Christian darted to a 46-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-19 edge.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Miller City faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Miller City faced off against McComb and Toledo Christian took on Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day on Dec. 16 at Toledo Christian School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.