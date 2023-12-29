Mansfield Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Howard East Knox 75-39 Thursday on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Mansfield Christian opened with a 21-11 advantage over Howard East Knox through the first quarter.

The Flames registered a 37-23 advantage at half over the Bulldogs.

Mansfield Christian steamrolled to a 63-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flames got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Howard East Knox faced off against Fredericktown.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.