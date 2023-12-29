Coshocton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newcomerstown 78-43 on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Coshocton and Newcomerstown squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Newcomerstown faced off against East Canton and Coshocton took on New Lexington on Dec. 15 at New Lexington High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.