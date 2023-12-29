Versailles topped Botkins 45-37 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Versailles opened with a 12-7 advantage over Botkins through the first quarter.

The Trojans didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 19-17 at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Versailles and Botkins locked in a 29-29 stalemate.

The Tigers held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Botkins and Versailles squared off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Botkins faced off against Houston Hou and Versailles took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 23 at Versailles High School.

