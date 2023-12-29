Metamora Evergreen eventually beat Oregon Clay 57-39 on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Metamora Evergreen an 18-10 lead over Oregon Clay.

The Vikings’ shooting darted in front for a 26-18 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Metamora Evergreen breathed fire to a 43-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Oregon Clay faced off against Norwalk and Metamora Evergreen took on Delta on Dec. 21 at Delta High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.