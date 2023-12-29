Lakeside Marblehead Danbury topped Genoa 42-38 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury moved in front of Genoa 12-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers’ offense moved in front for a 24-15 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury darted to a 35-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets outpointed the Lakers 15-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Genoa squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Genoa faced off against Toledo Start and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Elmore Woodmore on Dec. 21 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

