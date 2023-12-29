Wapakoneta rolled past Sylvania Southview for a comfortable 61-35 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Wapakoneta faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Wapakoneta faced off against Harrod Allen East and Sylvania Southview took on Wauseon on Dec. 21 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.