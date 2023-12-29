Montpelier eventually beat Stryker 50-35 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Montpelier a 9-8 lead over Stryker.

The Locomotives fought to a 23-16 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Montpelier darted to a 38-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Locomotives held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Stryker and Montpelier played in a 49-43 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Montpelier faced off against Pettisville and Stryker took on Hicksville on Dec. 18 at Stryker High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.