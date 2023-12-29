Liberty Center controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-30 win against New London in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Liberty Center jumped in front of New London 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 23-18 at the intermission.

Liberty Center stormed to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Dec. 16, Liberty Center squared off with Defiance Tinora in a basketball game.

