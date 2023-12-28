OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 27, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Anna denies New Bremen’s challenge

Anna pushed past New Bremen for a 35-21 win in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 27.

Last season, Anna and New Bremen squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, New Bremen faced off against Russia and Anna took on Russia on Dec. 21 at Russia High School.

Bellefontaine bests Springfield Shawnee

Bellefontaine dominated Springfield Shawnee 71-28 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Bellefontaine faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Springfield Shawnee took on Jamestown Greeneview on Dec. 23 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Belmont Union Local overwhelms St. Clairsville

Belmont Union Local dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-11 win over St. Clairsville for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 27.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and St. Clairsville squared off on Dec. 12, 2022 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, St. Clairsville faced off against Martins Ferry and Belmont Union Local took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 21 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Belpre pushes over Pomeroy Meigs

Belpre collected a solid win over Pomeroy Meigs in a 63-46 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Mason Wahama.

Berlin Hiland overpowers Millersburg West Holmes in thorough fashion

Berlin Hiland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-40 win over Millersburg West Holmes on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against New Philadelphia and Berlin Hiland took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Dec. 23 at Berlin Hiland High School.

Bethel-Tate rides to cruise-control win over Hillsboro Christian

Bethel-Tate controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-12 win against Hillsboro Christian for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hillsboro Christian Academy on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 18, Bethel-Tate squared off with Mowrystown Whiteoak in a basketball game.

Brunswick routs North Canton Hoover

Brunswick raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-24 win over North Canton Hoover for an Ohio girls basketball victory at North Canton Hoover High on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 20, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton GlenOak and Brunswick took on Mentor on Dec. 19 at Brunswick High School.

Canal Winchester tops Pickerington North

Canal Winchester’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pickerington North 64-39 at Canal Winchester High on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Canal Winchester faced off against Dublin Scioto and Pickerington North took on Lancaster on Dec. 19 at Pickerington North High School.

Canfield dominates Tallmadge in convincing showing

Canfield rolled past Tallmadge for a comfortable 56-36 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Tallmadge faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Canfield took on Stow-Munroe Falls on Dec. 23 at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

Carrollton scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Byesville Meadowbrook

Carrollton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 70-32 win over Byesville Meadowbrook for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Byesville Meadowbrook High on Dec. 27.

The last time Carrollton and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 59-48 game on Feb. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Carrollton took on Dalton on Dec. 23 at Carrollton High School.

Casstown Miami East claims victory against St. Marys

Casstown Miami East knocked off St. Marys 39-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 19, St. Marys faced off against Fort Recovery and Casstown Miami East took on Versailles on Dec. 21 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Castalia Margaretta holds off Toledo Christian

Castalia Margaretta topped Toledo Christian 50-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Castalia Margaretta opened with a 9-8 advantage over Toledo Christian through the first quarter.

The Polar Bears opened a slim 20-17 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Castalia Margaretta darted to a 37-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles closed the lead with a 16-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Toledo Christian faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf.

Chagrin Falls Kenston exhales after close call with Chesterland West Geauga

Chagrin Falls Kenston topped Chesterland West Geauga 39-36 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Kirtland and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Chagrin Falls on Dec. 16 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Chardon overpowers Cleveland St. Martin de Porres in thorough fashion

Chardon earned a convincing 70-27 win over Cleveland St. Martin de Porres at Cleveland St. Martin De Porres High on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Chardon faced off against Geneva.

Chillicothe Southeastern records thin win against Coal Grove

Chillicothe Southeastern finally found a way to top Coal Grove 45-43 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Coal Grove took on Ironton Rock Hill on Dec. 18 at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School.

Cincinnati Country Day outlasts Jacksonville Providence

Cincinnati Country Day eventually beat Jacksonville Providence 64-54 on Dec. 27 in Florida girls high school basketball action.

Cincinnati West Clermont earns solid win over Cincinnati Seton

Cincinnati West Clermont pushed past Cincinnati Seton for a 36-19 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Seton squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Seton faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Dec. 18 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Circleville Logan Elm squeezes past Piketon

Circleville Logan Elm finally found a way to top Piketon 42-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time Piketon and Circleville Logan Elm played in a 54-51 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Piketon took on Greenfield McClain on Dec. 20 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Columbiana Heartland carves slim margin over Richmond Edison

Columbiana Heartland finally found a way to top Richmond Edison 58-49 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 27.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Columbiana Heartland squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Columbiana Heartland faced off against Leetonia and Richmond Edison took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Dec. 21 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Columbus Grove dominates Cory-Rawson

Columbus Grove dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-25 win over Cory-Rawson for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus Grove faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Cory-Rawson took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 21 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Conneaut escapes close call with Orwell Grand Valley

Conneaut posted a narrow 53-50 win over Orwell Grand Valley on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Orwell Grand Valley, as it began with a 17-14 edge over Conneaut through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Mustangs would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 37-26 lead on the Spartans.

Orwell Grand Valley moved ahead by earning a 41-39 advantage over Conneaut at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 14-9 rally, but the Spartans were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Orwell Grand Valley and Conneaut squared off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Kirtland.

Doylestown Chippewa narrowly defeats Old Fort

Doylestown Chippewa notched a win against Old Fort 58-42 at Old Fort High on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Doylestown Chippewa moved in front of Old Fort 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Chipps registered a 32-17 advantage at intermission over the Stockaders.

Doylestown Chippewa pulled to a 45-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chipps enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Stockaders’ 16-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 21, Old Fort squared off with Kansas Lakota in a basketball game.

Dresden Tri-Valley crushes Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Dresden Tri-Valley earned a convincing 64-17 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley played in a 58-24 game on Dec. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 23 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

East Liverpool defeats Toronto

East Liverpool recorded a big victory over Toronto 60-18 on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Toronto faced off against Wellsville and East Liverpool took on Beloit West Branch on Dec. 23 at East Liverpool High School.

Flemingsburg Fleming County outlasts Ironton

Flemingsburg Fleming County collected a solid win over Ironton in a 51-34 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 21, Ironton squared off with Hamlin Lincoln County in a basketball game.

Frankfort Adena records thin win against South Point

Frankfort Adena topped South Point 56-53 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Frankfort Adena faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and South Point took on Gallipolis Gallia on Dec. 18 at South Point High School.

Geneva grinds out close victory over Andover Pymatuning Valley

Geneva topped Andover Pymatuning Valley 56-49 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Geneva faced off against Chardon and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Dec. 22 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Goshen dominates Munfordville Hart County

Goshen dismissed Munfordville Hart County by a 73-52 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 21, Goshen squared off with Blanchester in a basketball game.

Hamilton Badin overwhelms Oxford Talawanda

Hamilton Badin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-15 win over Oxford Talawanda at Oxford Talawanda High on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 20, Oxford Talawanda squared off with Brookville Franklin County in a basketball game.

Hamler Patrick Henry crushes Holgate

Hamler Patrick Henry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Holgate 55-28 Wednesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Holgate squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Holgate High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Holgate faced off against Paulding and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Continental on Dec. 21 at Continental High School.

Jamestown Greeneview squeezes past Washington Court House Miami Trace

Jamestown Greeneview topped Washington Court House Miami Trace 50-45 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Sabina East Clinton on Dec. 20 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Kinsman Badger delivers statement win over Brookfield

Kinsman Badger’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Brookfield 61-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Brookfield High on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Brookfield faced off against Campbell Memorial and Kinsman Badger took on Southington Chalker on Dec. 22 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Lima records thin win against New Knoxville

Lima topped New Knoxville 46-45 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 23, New Knoxville faced off against Jackson Center and Lima took on Lima Perry on Dec. 21 at Lima Senior High School.

Lima Bath collects victory over Coldwater

Lima Bath pushed past Coldwater for a 43-31 win on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Coldwater faced off against Ottoville and Lima Bath took on Bryan on Dec. 23 at Lima Bath High School.

Lucasville Valley posts win at New Boston Glenwood’s expense

Lucasville Valley collected a solid win over New Boston Glenwood in a 48-29 verdict on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Lucasville Valley and New Boston Glenwood played in a 38-24 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

Marion Elgin defeats Galion

Marion Elgin dismissed Galion by a 76-42 count in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Galion faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Marion Elgin took on Westerville Genoa Christian on Dec. 21 at Marion Elgin High School.

Marion Pleasant tacks win on New Washington Buckeye Central

Marion Pleasant raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-28 win over New Washington Buckeye Central on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Marion Pleasant faced off against Marion Harding.

Massillon Jackson overwhelms Canton Central Catholic

Massillon Jackson handled Canton Central Catholic 48-28 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Massillon Jackson faced off against Canton GlenOak and Canton Central Catholic took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Dec. 21 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Massillon Perry claims tight victory against Massillon Tuslaw

Massillon Perry topped Massillon Tuslaw 65-59 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Akron Manchester and Massillon Perry took on Canton McKinley on Dec. 20 at Massillon Perry High School.

Miamisburg carves slim margin over Dayton West Carrollton

Miamisburg posted a narrow 45-42 win over Dayton West Carrollton for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Miamisburg High on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Miamisburg faced off against Lebanon and Dayton West Carrollton took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Dec. 20 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Napoleon carves slim margin over Wauseon

Napoleon topped Wauseon 40-35 in a tough tilt on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Napoleon and Wauseon faced off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Wauseon faced off against Sylvania Southview and Napoleon took on Archbold on Dec. 23 at Archbold High School.

New Carlisle Tecumseh denies Lewistown Indian Lake’s challenge

New Carlisle Tecumseh collected a solid win over Lewistown Indian Lake in a 59-43 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time New Carlisle Tecumseh and Lewistown Indian Lake played in a 58-44 game on Dec. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 20, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Richwood North Union on Dec. 16 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Hannibal River comes up short in matchup with Parkersburg

Parkersburg grabbed a 67-55 victory at the expense of Hannibal River in a West Virginia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Parkersburg faced off against Proctorville Fairland and Hannibal River took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Dec. 21 at Hannibal River High School.

Perrysburg bests Painesville Riverside

It was a tough night for Painesville Riverside which was overmatched by Perrysburg in this 47-16 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Perrysburg faced off against Ann Arbor Pioneer and Painesville Riverside took on Perry on Dec. 21 at Perry High School.

Port Clinton claims tight victory against Canton South

Port Clinton posted a narrow 55-48 win over Canton South on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 23, Canton South squared off with Cuyahoga Falls in a basketball game.

Portsmouth takes down Gallipolis Gallia

Portsmouth’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gallipolis Gallia 72-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Portsmouth and Gallipolis Gallia faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Portsmouth High School.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against South Point and Portsmouth took on Ironton on Dec. 18 at Ironton High School.

Proctorville Fairland delivers statement win over Marietta

Proctorville Fairland dismissed Marietta by a 76-32 count on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Marietta faced off against Fairfield and Proctorville Fairland took on Parkersburg on Dec. 22 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Richwood North Union claims tight victory against Plain City Jonathan Alder

Richwood North Union posted a narrow 47-38 win over Plain City Jonathan Alder in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time Richwood North Union and Plain City Jonathan Alder played in a 49-26 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Bellefontaine and Richwood North Union took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Dec. 16 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Ripley RULH posts win at Mt. Olivet Robertson County’s expense

Ripley RULH eventually beat Mt. Olivet Robertson County 54-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 21, Ripley RULH squared off with Winchester Eastern in a basketball game.

Springfield Greenon earns solid win over West Jefferson

Springfield Greenon eventually beat West Jefferson 69-53 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 27.

Last season, Springfield Greenon and West Jefferson squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at West Jefferson High School.

Recently on Dec. 20, West Jefferson squared off with South Charleston Southeastern in a basketball game.

St. Henry overcomes Maria Stein Marion Local in seat-squirming affair

St. Henry topped Maria Stein Marion Local 45-43 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at St. Henry.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Toledo Notre Dame and St. Henry took on Spencerville on Dec. 21 at St. Henry.

Steubenville rides to cruise-control win over Steubenville Catholic Central

Steubenville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Steubenville Catholic Central 57-29 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 27.

The last time Steubenville and Steubenville Catholic Central played in a 50-19 game on Dec. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Steubenville faced off against Dover and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Dec. 18 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut dominates Oviedo

Sunbury Big Walnut controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-12 win against Oviedo on Dec. 27 in Florida girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South.

Tiffin Columbian squeezes past Milan Edison

Tiffin Columbian topped Milan Edison 39-33 in a tough tilt on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 21, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Norwalk in a basketball game.

Toledo Whitmer survives for narrow win over Medina Highland

Toledo Whitmer posted a narrow 51-44 win over Medina Highland in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Medina Highland and Toledo Whitmer faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Recently on Dec. 21, Toledo Whitmer squared off with Toledo Rogers in a basketball game.

Urbana survives for narrow win over Bellefontaine Logan

Urbana topped Bellefontaine Logan 46-40 in a tough tilt on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Urbana faced off against London and Bellefontaine Logan took on Xenia on Dec. 18 at Xenia High School.

Vanlue overwhelms Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Vanlue raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-31 win over Oregon Cardinal Stritch during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Vanlue faced off against Ada.

Vienna Mathews survives for narrow win over Youngstown Liberty

Vienna Mathews posted a narrow 23-18 win over Youngstown Liberty on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Vienna Mathews took on Niles on Dec. 21 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy tacks win on Hanoverton United

Warren John F. Kennedy controlled the action to earn an impressive 85-49 win against Hanoverton United in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Hanoverton United faced off against Columbiana and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Canton Central Catholic on Dec. 18 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Washington Court House Washington records thin win against Mowrystown Whiteoak

Washington Court House Washington finally found a way to top Mowrystown Whiteoak 37-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Washington Court House Washington a 10-6 lead over Mowrystown Whiteoak.

The Blue Lions fought to a 19-12 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Mowrystown Whiteoak tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 28-25 in the third quarter.

The Blue Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-8 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Wilmington and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Dec. 20 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central races in front to defeat Rayland Buckeye Local

A swift early pace pushed Woodsfield Monroe Central past Rayland Buckeye Local Wednesday 60-28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High on Dec. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Barnesville and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Hannibal River on Dec. 21 at Hannibal River High School.

Xenia tops Carlisle

Xenia notched a win against Carlisle 56-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Xenia faced off against Troy and Carlisle took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 21 at Middletown Madison High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum’s speedy start jolts Hebron Lakewood

A swift early pace pushed Zanesville West Muskingum past Hebron Lakewood Wednesday 72-43 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Zanesville West Muskingum High on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 27-7 lead over Hebron Lakewood.

The Lancers trimmed the margin to make it 33-20 at halftime.

Zanesville West Muskingum stormed to a 51-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and Hebron Lakewood played in a 38-33 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 23, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with Baltimore Liberty Union in a basketball game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.